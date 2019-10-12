Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after acquiring an additional 809,199 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 572,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 149,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 107,936 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,071,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

