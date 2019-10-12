EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EZCORP stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.74.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in EZCORP by 1,652.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 480,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 452,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,018,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 155,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EZCORP by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

