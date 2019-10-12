Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $21,333,555.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $21,333,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $21,264,825.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.87, for a total transaction of $21,314,595.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $21,063,375.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56.

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $21,093,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $23,489,712.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $21,440,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $23,941,872.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.54, for a total transaction of $23,429,424.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $23,578,888.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $184.19 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.18. The company has a market capitalization of $525.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.62.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

