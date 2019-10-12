FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FARO. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Shares of FARO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 72,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,668. The firm has a market cap of $807.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donofrio sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $150,631.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,128,000 after acquiring an additional 340,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 394,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $6,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

