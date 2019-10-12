Fastenal Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 11,858 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the typical volume of 934 put options.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

