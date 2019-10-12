Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 400,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.40 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Svetlana Vinokur sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $349,421.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,774 shares in the company, valued at $767,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 45,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,444,587.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,126.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $3,538,690 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 43.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $145,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 330.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

