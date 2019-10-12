Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Federated’s focus on global expansion through strategic deals over the past years benefitted it. Further, continuous acquisition of money market assets and declining fee waivers are encouraging. Also, the company's top line continues to get support from relatively higher interest rates and increasing assets under management. Further, strong capital position keeps the company well positioned for growth. However, rising expenses on account of higher compliance-related fees remain a major concern. Also, Federated's significant dependence on investment advisory fees as a source of revenues keeps us apprehensive.”

Get Federated Investors alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of FII traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $31.78. 657,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. Federated Investors’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federated Investors news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FII. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 592,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 48.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Federated Investors during the first quarter valued at $7,259,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Federated Investors during the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federated Investors (FII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.