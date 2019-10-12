Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) Short Interest Update

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the August 30th total of 432,900 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Fibrocell Science stock remained flat at $$2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,235. Fibrocell Science has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $28.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.30. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fibrocell Science will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCSC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fibrocell Science from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Fibrocell Science from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fibrocell Science in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 230,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fibrocell Science by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 204,015 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.