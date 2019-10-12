Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fidelity National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a positive rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Fidelity National Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,256. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $2,845,768.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent B. Bickett sold 51,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $2,307,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 589,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,316,831.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

