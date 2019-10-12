Financial Analysis: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) versus AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 4 0 2.80

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.08, suggesting a potential upside of 121.83%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and AgroFresh Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $178.79 million 0.66 -$30.06 million ($0.56) -4.09

Allied Esports Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -8.00% -0.28% AgroFresh Solutions -18.44% -8.77% -3.51%

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

