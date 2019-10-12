Financial Analysis: Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) versus Ocean Power Technologies (NYSE:OPTT)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ocean Power Technologies does not pay a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Ocean Power Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $3.69 billion 2.90 $511.05 million $4.54 21.03 Ocean Power Technologies $630,000.00 15.30 -$12.25 million N/A N/A

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 13.84% 9.33% 2.82% Ocean Power Technologies -1,500.25% -143.06% -105.10%

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and Ocean Power Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 3 7 3 0 2.00 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus price target of $97.36, indicating a potential upside of 1.99%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Ocean Power Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,015 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.