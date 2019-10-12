Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises about 1.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 266,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 412.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 705,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 567,802 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 420.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 88,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,433 shares during the period.

BATS ITB traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,951 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.0504 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

