FireEye’s (FEYE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FEYE. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on FireEye and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 target price on FireEye and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in FireEye by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 38,067 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in FireEye by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.