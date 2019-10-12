First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FBMS. BidaskClub cut First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens cut First Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

First Bancshares stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. 110,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.34. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $39.02.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.99%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 141.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 114.3% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

