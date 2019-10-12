First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the August 30th total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 732.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.5% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 194,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 5,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.