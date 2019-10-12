First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the August 30th total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FFNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 732.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.5% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 194,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. 5,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 25.17%.
About First Financial Northwest
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
