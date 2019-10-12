First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after purchasing an additional 616,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,573,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,496,000 after purchasing an additional 150,026 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,791,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,189,000 after purchasing an additional 249,349 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 6.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,602,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,709,000 after purchasing an additional 260,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 45.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 852,162 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.32 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 62,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 110,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,769,281.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,759,854.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,979. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

