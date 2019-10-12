First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Shares Down 4.2%

First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) was down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 282,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 839,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on First Mining Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

About First Mining Gold (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

