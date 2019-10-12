First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 262 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 232.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 573,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 66,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,521. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

