First National Bank Sioux Falls Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.6% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.36. 20,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,766. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

