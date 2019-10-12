First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the August 30th total of 224,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $63,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,517.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

FLIC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $550.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.63. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.81 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

