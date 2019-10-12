First United Bank Trust Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First United Bank Trust cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 132,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $153.19 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $160.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.31 and its 200-day moving average is $154.48.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4507 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

