First United Bank Trust Sells 957 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

First United Bank Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter worth $2,042,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the second quarter worth $1,227,000. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 16,397.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 7,375.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYT opened at $184.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.22. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.7636 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

