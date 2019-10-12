Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Five Below worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $130.15 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

