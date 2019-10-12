FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $2,011,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,260.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $837,731.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,074 shares of company stock valued at $20,314,853 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in FMC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in FMC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $83.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FMC has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $92.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

