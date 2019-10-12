Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 1,264,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,180,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $170,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,250. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

