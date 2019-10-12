Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FSCT. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 8,945 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $338,926.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 30,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,758. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 202.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.