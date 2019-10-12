Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Shares Down 37.3%

Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) were down 37.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.57, approximately 7,268,292 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,171% from the average daily volume of 571,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSCT shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 41,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,460,383.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 46.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after purchasing an additional 876,026 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth $20,434,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth $16,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 380.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 400,475 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

