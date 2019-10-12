Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $24.57. Forescout Technologies shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 57,962 shares.

Specifically, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 41,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,460,383.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 4,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $124,222.42. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,689 shares of company stock worth $6,970,758. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

