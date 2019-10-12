Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foresight Energy Partners LP is a producer and marketer of thermal coal. It operates four underground mining complexes, all in the Illinois Basin region of the United States. The Company’s mining complexes consist of: Williamson Energy, LLC, Sugar Camp Energy, LLC, Hillsboro Energy, LLC and Macoupin Energy, LLC. It markets and sells its coal to a diverse customer base including electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern United States, as well as the seaborne thermal coal market. Foresight Energy Partners LP is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Foresight Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Foresight Energy stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Foresight Energy has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $226.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foresight Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

