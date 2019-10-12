Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FORR. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

FORR traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $32.32. 49,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,904. The firm has a market cap of $599.54 million, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.73. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. On average, analysts predict that Forrester Research will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Bradford purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,195.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 97.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 27.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.