Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRTA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Forterra stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $488.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $410.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Forterra news, CEO Karl Watson purchased 65,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $452,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Bhatia purchased 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 110,840 shares of company stock worth $745,778. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 131.8% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 99.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 201,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 29.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

