Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 11.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $19,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,167,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,625 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,866 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,142,000 after purchasing an additional 314,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,198,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,449,000 after purchasing an additional 140,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.4117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.