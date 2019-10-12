Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,080,000 after acquiring an additional 925,630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.82. The stock had a trading volume of 454,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

