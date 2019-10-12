Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

SCHA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.33. 9,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

