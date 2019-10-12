Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for about 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:O traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. 83,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised their price objective on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

