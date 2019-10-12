Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,145 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 90.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.09.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $2,219,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,314,441,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,143 shares of company stock worth $38,535,340. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,693. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

