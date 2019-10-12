Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 128,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,166. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

