Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also given Franchise Group an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Shares of Franchise Group stock remained flat at $$11.91 during trading on Thursday. 1,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,199. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $12.50.
In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 1,343,334 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,120,008.00.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRGA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.