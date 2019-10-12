Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Receives $96.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.82.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco Nevada stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.02. 569,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,407. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of -0.03. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

