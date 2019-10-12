Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the August 30th total of 130,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3,847.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth $3,454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 881,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. 23,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,883. The stock has a market cap of $486.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

