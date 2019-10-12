Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Trading Down 2.8%

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)’s share price was down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, approximately 560 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNLPF shares. Macquarie upgraded Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.02.

Fresnillo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

