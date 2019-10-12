Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.22.

FTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 price target on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim set a $1.00 price target on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Frontier Communications from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $2.00 price target on Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Frontier Communications by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 683,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,429. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Frontier Communications has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Frontier Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.