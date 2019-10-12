Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Frontline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.26.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Frontline had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Frontline by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

See Also: Buy Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.