FSA Group (ASX:FSA) Trading Down 0.9%

FSA Group Ltd (ASX:FSA)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.05 ($0.74) and last traded at A$1.05 ($0.74), approximately 9,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.06 ($0.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 774.99, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.06.

Get FSA Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. FSA Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About FSA Group (ASX:FSA)

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals in Australia. The company's Services segment offers debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, bankruptcy, and easy debt management services. Its Consumer Lending segment is involved in the home loan lending and broking, and personal loan lending activities.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for FSA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.