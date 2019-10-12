Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the August 30th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 123,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTEK traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Fuel Tech had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

