Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Function X has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033943 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00092213 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00122199 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,409.43 or 1.00840577 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000665 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,390,519 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

