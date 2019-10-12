FunFair Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.78 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, ABCC, ZB.COM and C2CX. FunFair has a total market cap of $26.78 million and $875,810.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00203628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.01026370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00032030 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00088696 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Radar Relay, ABCC, C2CX, Binance, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Livecoin, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.