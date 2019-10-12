FY2019 EPS Estimates for Federated Investors Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FII)

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federated Investors in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Investors’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

In other Federated Investors news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

