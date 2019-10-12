FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Boosted by Wedbush

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alteryx in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alteryx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AYX. Cowen increased their price objective on Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup set a $153.00 price objective on Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alteryx from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $1,411,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,698 shares of company stock worth $18,672,863. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 83.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 340.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

