Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

GAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gaia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $106.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gaia has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dae Mellencamp bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corina S. Granado bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Insiders acquired 281,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,079 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 234,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

